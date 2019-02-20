YMCA in north-end Moncton closer to reality

City counciilors in Moncton have started the rezoning process for a new recreation facility in the city’s north end.

The proposed YMCA facility will be located directly behind École Le Sommet, and Twin Oaks Drive will be extended to the facility.

It’s been a project that’s been discussed for over a decade, and will include a gym and fitness centre, universal change room, indoor splash pad, walking track and community space.

But there’s a possibility for expansion down as time goes on.

“We understand that the library has had some interest and is in discussion,” says Catherine Dallaire, who is the city’s general manager of recreation, culture and events.

“However, we’re not at a point where we are able to make any firm decisions on it.”

“We have specific pockets of the facility that we can easily adapt, relatively speaking, and grow with whatever the community desires are,” says Dave Theriault, who is vice-president of programs and community initiatives for the YMCA of Greater Moncton.

The total project cost is $17 million, but the facility has a $15-million price tag.

All three levels of government are contributing $4 million to the facility, and the City of Moncton is kicking in an additional $2 million toward expanding the south end of Twin Oaks Drive

The YMCA of Greater Moncton also has a fundraising target of $3 million.

The current YMCA facility, located on War Veterans Avenue off Vaughan Harvey Blvd., is 15 years old but will remain open.

“Having a smaller, satellite ‘Y’ gives us an opportunity to do some things in a different area, have some different programs and some services,” says Theriault.

The 35,000 square-foot proposed structure is half the size of the current one, and is set to open in a fast-growing neighbourhood.

“We’re really excited. We’ve got a young family, we live in a young community,” says area resident Carolynn Dubé. “So for a facility like that to come into our community is really pretty exciting for us.”

Dubé says she and some friends were disappointed to hear there wouldn’t be a pool in the venue, but knows her three-month-old twins and five-year-old son will enjoy it either way.

A couple residents that say they understand the need for the recreation centre voiced concerns about the facility being so close, but the YMCA says they intend to keep trees near Fisher Street.

“It’s very important for us to make sure we have large tree buffers there on all corners,” says Theriault. “And that we do things to mitigate any of those potential issues that could come up.”

The final design of the project is just about finalized.

“We’re getting closer so we’ll have, by mid-March, 100 per cent (design) completion,” says Theriault. “We’ll go to tender on all the construction trades shortly after.”

Officials hope to break ground this spring and have the building ready to open in fall of 2020, to coincide with the YMCA of Greater Moncton’s 150th anniversary.