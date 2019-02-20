Massive snowman turns heads in Pierrefonds
Every year, Peter Winternitz creates a snowman in his front yard during winter.
This year, he explained to Global News, was no different, except with so much snowfall, “he just got to be fatter and bigger than normal,” he told Global News.
The snowman, which doesn’t have a name, is almost as tall as Winternitz’s home.
“It’s hard to miss,” he said. “A lot of people stop, you know, and take pictures. Delivery guys mention it.”
About 20 years ago, Winternitz came up with the idea of a giant snowman in his front yard as he was clearing his driveway.
He builds it completely by himself, he said. It usually takes several hours and it can only be done in the right wet-snow conditions.
The snowman dominates the landscape near the corner of Monteray and Omega street where it sits.
“The kids love it,” said Sandy Dunn, who lives in the neighbourhood. “They get excited every year he starts to build his snowman. It becomes a bit of a landmark.”
