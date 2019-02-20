Massive snowman turns heads in Pierrefonds

Every year, Peter Winternitz creates a snowman in his front yard during winter.

This year, he explained to Global News, was no different, except with so much snowfall, “he just got to be fatter and bigger than normal,” he told Global News.

The snowman, which doesn’t have a name, is almost as tall as Winternitz’s home.

“It’s hard to miss,” he said. “A lot of people stop, you know, and take pictures. Delivery guys mention it.”

I spent a fun morning catching up with the guy who built this. Pierrefonds resident Peter Winternitz (real name used) built a snowman in his front yard that's almost as tall as his two-storey house. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/HJA4mkCHNp — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 20, 2019

About 20 years ago, Winternitz came up with the idea of a giant snowman in his front yard as he was clearing his driveway.

He builds it completely by himself, he said. It usually takes several hours and it can only be done in the right wet-snow conditions.

The snowman dominates the landscape near the corner of Monteray and Omega street where it sits.

The snowman has hockey puck eyes and a rink cone nose. And no I'm not making any of that rhyme to correspond to any holiday songs. I mention it only to point out the Canadian nature of Winternitz's giant snowman. Also, he says it doesn't have a name. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/33vdckOg6a — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 20, 2019

“The kids love it,” said Sandy Dunn, who lives in the neighbourhood. “They get excited every year he starts to build his snowman. It becomes a bit of a landmark.”

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!