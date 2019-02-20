Vanier College students walk out of classes Wednesday morning

Students at Vanier College have voted to cancel all regular morning classes on Wednesday.

The students are picketing outside the school to strike against unpaid stages and internships.

“We’re hoping that together, with all post-secondary institutions, we can push the government to change the legislation around internships for students,” said Vanessa Pellicciotta, Vanier Student Association president.

Students say the association voted to strike to get others aware and involved in the issue. They also want to be a part of the movement that catches the Quebec government’s attention.

“A lot of students have difficulty managing living alone, going on a stage and taking classes,” said Pellicciotta.

“We think that equal work should deserve equal pay.”

The Vanier Student Association said there is a possibility of more strike days in the future.

Classes will resume Wednesday afternoon.