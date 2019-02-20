Sports
February 20, 2019 1:22 am

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 19, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Parker Aucoin scored two goals and set up another, and Kyle Olson had a goal and two assists to lead the Tri-City Americans to a 6-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Aucoin, Riley Sawchuk, Sasha Mutala, Kyle Olson and Krystof Hrabik scored in a five-goal third period for Tri-City (32-21-3). Aucoin’s other goal came in the first period.

Brandon Hagel, Chris Douglas and Brett Davis scored for the Rebels (29-22-5), who led 3-1 early in the third.

Americans goaltender Beck Warm stopped 36 shots. Red Deer’s Ethan Anders made 21 saves.

SILVERTIPS 4 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Reece Vitelli scored twice, including an empty-net goal with 1:32 left, as Everett topped the Cougars.

Zack Andrusiak and Bryce Kindopp also scored for the Silvertips (41-14-3).

Ethan Browne had the lone goal for Prince George (16-35-7) on a power play in the first period.

ROYALS 6 ROCKETS 2

VICTORIA — Kaid Oliver had two goals and two helpers to power the Royals past Kelowna.

Logan Doust, Phillip Schultz, Tarun Fizer and Kody McDonald also scored for Victoria (30-24-3).

Leif Mattson and Nolan Foote supplied the offence for the Rockets (24-29-5).

