WHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 19, 2019
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Parker Aucoin scored two goals and set up another, and Kyle Olson had a goal and two assists to lead the Tri-City Americans to a 6-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.
Aucoin, Riley Sawchuk, Sasha Mutala, Kyle Olson and Krystof Hrabik scored in a five-goal third period for Tri-City (32-21-3). Aucoin’s other goal came in the first period.
Brandon Hagel, Chris Douglas and Brett Davis scored for the Rebels (29-22-5), who led 3-1 early in the third.
Americans goaltender Beck Warm stopped 36 shots. Red Deer’s Ethan Anders made 21 saves.
SILVERTIPS 4 COUGARS 1
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Reece Vitelli scored twice, including an empty-net goal with 1:32 left, as Everett topped the Cougars.
Zack Andrusiak and Bryce Kindopp also scored for the Silvertips (41-14-3).
Ethan Browne had the lone goal for Prince George (16-35-7) on a power play in the first period.
ROYALS 6 ROCKETS 2
VICTORIA — Kaid Oliver had two goals and two helpers to power the Royals past Kelowna.
Logan Doust, Phillip Schultz, Tarun Fizer and Kody McDonald also scored for Victoria (30-24-3).
Leif Mattson and Nolan Foote supplied the offence for the Rockets (24-29-5).
