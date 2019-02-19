Toronto company calls complaining customer ‘fat’, makes other derogatory remarks

A Toronto woman who posted a mildly negative review about a company selling a product aimed at dog owners quickly found out its bite was worse than her bark.

“They called me ‘Fatty McFat-Fat,'” said Vanessa Gloux, recounting an email response in mid-February from Pooch Patch, a Toronto company selling what it describes as a “real grass, vet recommended eco-friendly fix for your pooches natural needs.”

The product, which sells for $47.99, is a three-square-foot patch of portable grass on which dogs can relieve themselves. It’s designed for dog owners living in high-rise apartments.

The day after Gloux ordered the item online she changed her mind. Gloux contacted the company by email and asked to cancel the order, having not yet received an order confirmation.

She says she was notified that it was not possible to cancel, even though the product had not yet been shipped.

After informing the company of her dissatisfaction with the response, she posted a negative review of her experience on Google and on Facebook.

That’s when Pooch Patch employed some unconventional and biting customer service tactics.

Above the signature of the company’s owner, who gives his name only as Adam, Gloux says a series of inappropriate messages followed.

“He looked at my photos online and said I was chubby,” Gloux told Global News.

In one email, the company representative wrote: “Looking a little chubs in that profile photo.”

Gloux, responding to an email, told the company she had reported its customer service conduct to a consumer agency.

In response, the company wrote: “Ooh, so scared, Chubby-Wubby, I reported you to Jenny Craig”, (referring to the well-known weight loss company.)

Later, as Gloux’s social network posted negative comments about Pooch Patch’s responses, she received an email from Pooch Patch which contained an official-looking legal demand, headlined “Notice to Cease and Desist.”

“Under the laws in the province of Ontario, it is unlawful for an individual to make deliberate statements that intend to harm a corporation’s reputation,” the letter reads.

The letter threatens to seek monetary damages and “all available legal remedies”and is signed by Alyssa Steiner, described as associate lawyer for Pooch Patch, Inc.

Pooch Patch says it has outsourced customer service to India and doesn't condone "fat" comments. An initial response to my media query was: "Hahahahahhaah hahahahahahah Ahh I'm dying. This is gold." That was from the Toronto spokesperson. Not a typical response to #ConsumerSOS. https://t.co/3kyMrVv1Uj — Seán O’Shea (@ConsumerSOS) February 19, 2019

In fact, there is no one named Alyssa Steiner listed with the Law Society of Ontario, which licenses lawyers and paralegals in the province.

Contacted by Global News, Pooch Patch originally responded with the following: “Hahahahahhaah hahahahahahah Ahh I’m dying. This is gold. Pure gold,” it wrote in an email.

In several later emails, while declining multiple interview requests, the company blamed the responses on a customer service company it uses in India.

“Multiple people work customer service under the signature of the owner and we are dealing with this internally,” read one reply.

“Unfortunately, they still have access to our account and we are attempting to put a stop to this.”

But one Toronto-based company involved in reputation management said the company is in trouble.

“They may have irreparably damaged their reputation by not immediately taking ownership of this and apologizing publicly, quickly and directly while they conducted an internal investigation,” said Patrick McCaully, principal of Pointman News Creation.

His company works with international companies to design brand awareness, sustain media coverage and ensure positive business reputations.

“Fat-shaming and mocking a customer is something that should be personally horrifying to the president and everyone else involved. Whether it came from India or not, any response with the president’s name on it is the president’s responsibility and problem to solve,” McCaully said.

A woman who described herself as the company’s manager said “quite frankly this is out of control,” referring to the response by customers.

“The owner of this company is completely hands off and runs a design business full time,” she said in an email.

Gloux told Global News the responses she received from Pooch Patch were inappropriate.

“You don’t talk to people and body shame them,” she said.