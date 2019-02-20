Blogs
February 20, 2019 8:43 pm

Everyone Ready For Another Fun Round of She Said;She Said on The War Of The Roses Podcast?

Welcome to “War of The Roses” Podcast! It’s a fan cast that promises to be the most dramatic podcast you’ve ever heard with your hosts Gregg and Jack!

One big word describes this week’s episode. That would be DRAMA! There also seemed to be a theme of “trains” as in train wrecks and train dates.

On this week’s War of The Roses Podcast:

  • Gregg called it – someone from Bachelor past comes to visit.
  • Tayshia is a front runner for sure…but just how many skeletons does she have in her closet?
  • One of us is a fan of wearing team jerseys; the other not so much.
  • Snowboarding dates – should you do it?

  • The 3 red flags and one reason we don’t trust Caelynn anymore.
  • That was a pretty fast appearance by Brett Young. But how long did it REALLY take to film that scene?
  • Hannah B appeared to be a front runner when she met Colton’s parents first. But that quickly changed.

  • Colton’s Dad. WOW. He had everyone talking.
  • The train date. So many things happening.
  • We speculate on the REAL reason Heather was on the show.
  • She said; she said and back and forth. Did you check out? We did.
  • Just WHEN will we see this fence jump?
  • What is there to look forward to next week? There seems to be a lot of “no”‘s from the parents.

 

Gregg and Jack often get the chance to talk with country music stars who are fans of The Bachelor! Plus- your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni call in! But most of all – we love to chat with YOU! So make sure to follow  @CISNGregg and @CISN_Jack  on Twitter and @Cisngregg & @Jacks1313 on Instagram!!

SUBSCRIBE to this podcast to keep up to date on everything War of The Roses!

We LOVE that you are loving the “War of The Roses” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “War of the Roses” and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the War of the Roses page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
  • Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “War of the Roses” and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the War of the Roses page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Can’t wait for the next dramatic episode ever!

xoxo Gregg & Jack

