Ontario doctors awarded new, 4-year contract with fee increases

TORONTO – An arbitrator has awarded Ontario doctors a four-year contract in a ruling that puts no hard cap on the physician services budget.

The decision released today says placing such a restriction on the payments to doctors for publicly insured services would be unfair.

READ MORE: Ontario government appoints new lead negotiator in contract talks with doctors

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

But the arbitrator says a working group will be established to look into restricting inappropriate or overused physician services or physician payments.

The doctors have been in conflict with the government for several years, including voting down a proposal in 2016 that would have increased the approximately $12-billion physician services budget by more than $1 billion but also included $200 million in fee cuts.

READ MORE: CMA slams Ontario’s move to allow employers to require doctor’s note for minor illnesses

In today’s decision, the arbitrator has also awarded fee increases of an average of one per cent over the four years of the contract, to March 31, 2021.

The ruling rejects a government request for fee reductions specific to opthamology and cardiology.

#BREAKING: @OntariosDoctors reaches arbitrated contract agreement with @fordnation government Health Minister @celliottability says "For the first time in years, we have a solid contract with Ontario's physicians." #onpoli — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) February 19, 2019

#BREAKING @OntariosDoctors says: "This award does not provide our members…with everything we wanted, it does provide for compensation increases, an elimination of payment discounts imposed by the previous government, & no hard cap to the Physician Services Budget." #onpoli — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) February 19, 2019