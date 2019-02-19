Queen’s Gaels look to home-ice advantage in playoff series with Ryerson Rams

The Ontario University women’s hockey playoffs begin on Wednesday at the Kingston Memorial Centre. Game time is 7.30 p.m.

The Queen’s Gaels will open up against the Ryerson Rams in a best-of-three series.

“Playing in the postseason is going to be so much fun,” said Gael’s rookie forward Shelby Sly.

The first-year arts and science student from Seeley’s Bay is a graduate of the Kingston Junior Ice Wolves. Sly says they’ve prepared themselves well for a long postseason run.

“Ryerson will be a tough opponent but I like our chances,” added Sly.

“We need to battle hard on every shift and win every race to the puck. We’ve waited all season for the playoffs, and I’m confident the girls will bring their best game to the ice.”

Queen’s finished in fourth place in the OUA standings with 44 points. The Rams were only one point behind.

“It’s going to be a great series,” said Gaels forward Caroline Debruin.

This will be Debruin’s final season with the team. The fifth-year law student from Burlington says the ladies are ready to go.

“We’ve had a couple of great practices and playing at home is a huge advantage,” added Debruin.

“Goaltending and defence is so important in the playoffs and we believe we have the best 1-2 netminding punch in the OUA in Stephanie Pascal and Kathyrn Jalink. If we play up to our potential, I believe we have a shot at winning the Ontario championship and the McCaw Cup.

Game two in the series will be played on Saturday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

If a third game is necessary, it will be played the following day at the Memorial Centre starting at 2:30 p.m.