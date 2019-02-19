Case thrown out against former SNC-Lavalin executive Stéphane Roy
A judge has thrown out fraud and bribery charges against a former SNC-Lavalin executive after concluding delays in his trial had become unreasonable.
Quebec court Judge Patricia Compagnone made the decision ending the prosecution of Stéphane Roy today.
Roy was facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and bribing a foreign public official in connection with the company’s dealings with the regime of the late Libyan dictator, Moammar Gadhafi.
His case stemmed from the same RCMP investigation that led to charges against SNC-Lavalin. Those charges are fuelling controversy in Ottawa following a report that the Prime Minister’s Office pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to help the engineering firm avoid prosecution.
Roy was charged in 2014, and his trial was scheduled to begin at the end of May. His defence successfully invoked the Supreme Court of Canada’s 2016 Jordan decision that set time limits on criminal proceedings.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
