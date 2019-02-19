Man spinning gun on finger shoots self in stomach at daughter’s birthday party

A Texas man was rushed to hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the stomach while spinning a gun on his finger at his daughter’s birthday party.

In what appears to be a party trick gone wrong, authorities said the man was spinning a gun on his hand when he accidentally fired the weapon inside his home during his 16-year-old daughter’s birthday party on Saturday.

According to Click2Houston.com, the unidentified man was rushed to hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to the stomach. It’s unclear what type of weapon the man was messing around with or if it was legally purchased.

The unintentional shooting comes the same month a four-year-old boy found a loaded gun in a Washington state apartment and used it to shoot his pregnant mother in the face.

The 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend were watching television in bed when the kid found the gun the gun between the mattress and box-spring.

“He unintentionally shot his mom in the face,” King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott told reporters.

In January, a child in Los Angeles accidentally shot and wounded his mother with a shotgun after getting a hold of the weapon while sitting in a car.

Police said the mother, another woman and four children were in a car in a preschool parking lot when the child fired the gun through the backseat, hitting his mother in the torso.

The woman was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

–with a file from the Associated Press