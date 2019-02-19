World
Man spinning gun on finger shoots self in stomach at daughter’s birthday party

A Texas man was rushed to hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the stomach while spinning a gun on his finger at his daughter’s birthday party.

In what appears to be a party trick gone wrong, authorities said the man was spinning a gun on his hand when he accidentally fired the weapon inside his home during his 16-year-old daughter’s birthday party on Saturday.

According to Click2Houston.com, the unidentified man was rushed to hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to the stomach. It’s unclear what type of weapon the man was messing around with or if it was legally purchased.

READ MORE: 4-year-old boy shoots pregnant mother in face in Washington state

The unintentional shooting comes the same month a four-year-old boy found a loaded gun in a Washington state apartment and used it to shoot his pregnant mother in the face.

The 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend were watching television in bed when the kid found the gun the gun between the mattress and box-spring.

“He unintentionally shot his mom in the face,” King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott told reporters.

READ MORE: Man fatally shot while testing out bulletproof vest

In January, a child in Los Angeles accidentally shot and wounded his mother with a shotgun after getting a hold of the weapon while sitting in a car.

Police said the mother, another woman and four children were in a car in a preschool parking lot when the child fired the gun through the backseat, hitting his mother in the torso.

The woman was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

–with a file from the Associated Press

