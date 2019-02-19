The Grand Theatre looks to draw $2M from London tourism fund

One of London’s most prominent stages is looking for municipal funding to cover part of an $8-million renovation.

The Grand Theatre will bring its request to the corporate services committee on Tuesday, during which the Grand will ask for a $2-million funding commitment drawn from the London’s tourism infrastructure reserve fund.

The renovation would bring new seating, lighting, and a new sound system to the Grand, along with an expansion of its wardrobe and lobby.

The Grand also wants to replace four of the building’s seven roofs and modernize a number of spaces within.

The request wants to see city council commit to the funding in spring, with the money being provided by spring 2020.

City staff have recommended the request be deferred a year until the tourism infrastructure reserve fund can generate more money.

The fund was approved last year, and began generating revenue in October through a four per cent charge on all hotel and motel stays in the city.

In a report, staff say the fund’s balance “is approximately $411,000” as of the end of 2018. However, staff add that funding can also be pulled from the economic development reserve fund and the community investment reserve fund should the request be approved.

As for covering the rest of the multi-million dollar renovation, the Grand plans to apply for a $4-million federal grant, with the remaining $2 million to come through private donations.

