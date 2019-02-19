Ski accident leaves London father dead, family in need

What was intended to be a cause for celebration instead turned into a fatal tragedy on Saturday.

A ski accident has left a London father dead and his family in need, but a promising fundraiser is looking to spark a light at the end of a tragic tunnel.

Tim Smuck, 39, spent his days working at Toyota Town on Wharncliffe Road. On the dealership’s website, Smuck is listed as a product advisor who refers to himself as “Toyota Tim” because his “last name wasn’t meant for the public.”

Outside of work, Smuck volunteered with local charity group Dad Club London.

Smuck spent his final hours enjoying his 40th birthday on Saturday at Blue Mountain Resort when a tragedy on the slopes claimed the life of the father of two.

Within a day of his death, a GoFundMe page called on Londoners to support Smuck’s two sons, Ace and Lincoln, along with his fiancée Holly, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly $30,000 was raised from hundreds of generous donors.

The fundraiser also spread like wildfire on social media, receiving about 1,500 shares on Facebook.

“We thank you for all your support,” wrote Rhonda Day, a Wasaga Beach woman who posted the fundraiser on Sunday.

“Our gentle giant has been taken too early.”

