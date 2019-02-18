World
February 18, 2019 10:02 pm
Updated: February 18, 2019 10:04 pm

Roger Stone apologizes after posting Instagram photo showing judge next to crosshairs

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Roger Stone departs courthouse following status hearing

A A

President Donald Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone apologized on Monday after posting on Instagram a photo of the judge overseeing his trial for allegedly making false statements to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

The photo of U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, which included a symbol that appeared to represent crosshairs, was later taken down.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson seen at the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Apr. 13, 2018.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

An attorney for Stone said in a filing in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia that Stone “apologizes to the Court for the improper photograph and comment” and said “Mr. Stone recognizes the impropriety and had it removed.”

The judge issued a gag order on Friday that prohibits lawyers involved in the case from speaking with the news media and prohibits other participants, such as Stone himself, from making statements that may affect the case when they are near the courthouse.

WATCH: Roger Stone pleads not guilty on charges in Mueller investigation

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

“A photo of Judge Jackson posted on my Instagram has been misinterpreted. This was a random photo taken from the Internet,” Stone said in a statement posted to Instagram. “Any inference that this was meant to somehow threaten the Judge or disrespect court is categorically false.”

READ MORE: Gag order imposed in trial of Roger Stone, ex-Trump adviser charged in Russia probe

Stone has pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election and whether President Trump’s Republican campaign conspired with Moscow.

© 2019 Reuters

Report an error
Amy Berman Jackson
Judge Amy Berman Jackson
roger stone
Roger Stone apology
Roger Stone Instagram
Roger Stone Instagram photo

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.