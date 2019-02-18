Man arrested after vehicle shot in northern Saskatchewan

La Ronge RCMP say a 21-year-old man is facing gun charges after a shooting in northern Saskatchewan earlier this month.

A complaint was received about shots being fired at a vehicle parked in front of a home on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band reserve on Feb. 8.

Witnesses provided RCMP with a description of possible suspects and a vehicle. The vehicle was located near another home and officers set up a perimeter in the area of Mikisiw Drive.

Police said they made contact with the people inside and they surrendered.

No injuries were reported.

Police later arrested Preston Gordon Ratt, 21, on the reserve on Feb. 16 in relation to the vehicle being shot.

Ratt is facing charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm when prohibited, and mischief over $5,000.

Ratt is expected to appear in La Ronge provincial court Feb. 19.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.