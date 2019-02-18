Fire at Place Ville Marie forces evacuation

A landmark Montreal office tower was completely evacuated Monday morning after a fire broke out.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at the 47-storey Place Ville Marie at 11:24 a.m., and the fire was brought under control shortly after noon.

Francis Rillart, chief of operations with the Montreal fire department, said a significant quantity of smoke spread through the building.

Firefighters were called on to help people who were having trouble exiting the building.

Ambulance attendants treated three people affected by smoke. One person was taken to hospital with a minor knee injury suffered during the evacuation, a spokesperson for Urgences- Santé.

