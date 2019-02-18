‘We are still here and standing strong together’: Regina model heading to Paris

If you told Olivia Saulteaux she would one day be modelling in Paris, she wouldn’t have believed it.

But in March, the 21-year-old from Regina will spend four days as a model at Paris Indigenous Fashion Week representing Whitebear First Nation.

“I just started in the fall and now I’m going to Paris and will be doing a fashion show at the Eiffel Tower,” Saulteaux said.

“It surreal.”

Saulteaux will join former Mrs. Universe and Alberta model Ashley Callingbull-Burnham along with a handful of top Indigenous designers from across the world.

“It doesn’t feel real, but it’s going to be a great experience,” Saulteaux said.

Saulteaux began modelling in October 2018, when she took part in the Fashion Speaks Saskatchewan event at Mackenzie Art Gallery, hosted by International Indigenous Fashion Week.

Representing her community and Indigenous women is something Saulteaux is really looking forward to.

“This is a project that brings awareness to Indigenous peoples and for myself, it is much the same as saying, ‘We are still here and standing strong together,’” Saulteaux said.

“Going to Paris with the crew is an eye opener to what we can achieve and what I hope to achieve.”

Paris is well-known for its delicious food, and with this being Saulteaux’s first visit, she’s excited to fully indulge.

“I’ve never had crepes before so I feel Paris is the best place for me to try my first crepe,” Saulteaux said.

She said she’s also looking forward to exploring the city, its old architecture and its culture.

“It’s going to be an interesting experience, not knowing any French,” Saulteaux said.

“I’ll have to take a little French dictionary with me.”

The trip is being funded through reserves across the province.