Saskatoon weather outlook: warmer air finally returns

Warmer air finally returns, but a few cool mornings are still ahead.

Saskatoon forecast

Family Day Monday

After unprecedented cold hit Saskatchewan for the first half of February, warmer days are moving in for the third full week of the month after approximately 10 centimetres of fluffy snow fell this weekend.

Family Day Monday kicked off on a cooler note with some fog patches and temperatures dipping back to -27 degrees with wind chills duck down as low as -34 to start the day.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine stick around through the remainder of the day as the mercury continues to climb up into the minus teens for an afternoon high.

Monday night

Clear skies stick around Monday night, allowing temperatures to fall back toward the -30s overnight.

Tuesday

-40 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you’re heading out the door in the morning with sunny skies to start the day.

Clouds will swing in during the morning with a slight chance of a few flurries as gusty southwesterly winds kick up and help warm the region up toward -12 for an afternoon high.

Wednesday-Friday

A weak system swinging in will bring with it clouds, a chance of snow and a pocket of warmth on Wednesday that will help daytime highs climb into minus single digits for the first time this month.

Skies start to clear with a chance of flurries earlier on Thursday before sunshine returns on Friday as daytime highs settle into the mid-minus teens with a cool start to the day on Friday, around -27.

Weekend outlook

Clouds return for the final weekend of February with a chance of flurries and daytime highs staying in the minus teens both Saturday and Sunday.

Deanne Chuiko took the February 18 Your Saskatchewan photo near St. Walburg:

