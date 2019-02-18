Cobourg police arrest woman swiping donation jar from cop station lobby

A Cobourg woman is accused of stealing a donation jar in the lobby of the Cobourg Police Service station early Saturday.

READ MORE: Cobourg police make quick arrest in alleged downtown Mr. Sub robbery

Police say around 2:30 a.m. a woman entered the front lobby of the station. The woman allegedly took a donation jar for the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser and left the building. It’s not known how much money was in the jar.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a national walk-a-thon on Feb. 23 to raise funds for charities which support the homeless. A walk is planned in nearby Port Hope.

Police investigated and eventually located a suspect and arrested her.

Jillian Nolan, 35, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was held in custody and made a court appearance via video on Sunday.

Watch: More about Cobourg, Ont.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!