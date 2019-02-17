OHL Roundup: Sunday, February 17, 2019

OTTAWA – Austen Keating had two goals and two assists as the Ottawa 67’s extended their point streak to 14 games with a 6-3 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Michael DiPietro turned away 28 shots in his first start since being loaned back to the 67’s from the Vancouver Canucks, helping Ottawa improve to 13-0-1 on its current run.

Noel Hoefenmayer, Kyle Maksimovich, Alec Belanger and Tye Felhaber also scored for the 67’s (43-9-5).

Greg Meireles struck twice and Joseph Garreffa had the other for the Rangers (26-25-4).

Lucas Pfeil kicked made 29 saves for Kitchener.

The 67’s went 0 for 2 on the power play while the Rangers were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

WOLVES 5 ICEDOGS 4

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned aside 47 shots as Sudbury edged the IceDogs.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Macauley Carson and Shane Bulitka had a goal and two assists apiece while Adam Ruzicka, Owen Robinson and Nolan Hutcheson also scored for the Wolves (35-17-3).

Philip Tomasino, Jason Robertson, Akil Thomas and Ben Jones found the back of the net for Niagara (33-15-7). Stephen Dhillon made 19 saves in a losing cause.

—

STEELHEADS 4 BATTALION 3 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Alan Lyszczarczyk completed his hat trick at 2:37 of overtime as Mississauga slipped past the Battalion.

Thomas Harley tacked on three helpers while James Hardie also scored for the Steelheads (28-21-7). Jacob Ingham made 32 saves for the win.

Brandon Coe, Luke Moncada and Matthew Struthers hit the scoresheet for North Bay (25-25-5). Christian Propp turned aside 34 shots in defeat.

—

KNIGHTS 8 OTTERS 5

ERIE, Pa. — Kevin Hancock had two goals and an assist as London downed the Otters.

Cole Tymkin, Alex Formenton, Paul Cotter, Evan Bouchard, Adam Boqvist and Josh Nelson also scored for the Knights. (39-9-7). Jordan Kooy made 21 saves for the win.

Erie (23-30-3) got goals from Jamie Drysdale, Alex Gritz, Joseph Mack, Mathew MacDougall and Chad Yetman. Cole Ceci kicked out 31 shots in a losing cause.

—