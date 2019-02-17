Video shows U.S. solider surprising wife in hospital after she gave birth to twins

An emotional reunion between a U.S. soldier and his wife — who had recently given birth to twins — was captured on video that has since gone viral.

Staff Sgt. Skylar Cooper wasn’t expected home until the spring, according to KSNT.com, but he surprised his wife by showing up at her hospital room in Topeka, Kan., earlier this month.

Cydney Cooper was sitting in bed holding one of their twin daughters when he walked through the door, the video shows. She was actually texting her husband just before he appeared, WTHR reported.

When she saw him, she covered her eyes and broke down in tears.

The video, which was posted on Feb. 7, has been viewed 5.3-million times on Facebook.

Cooper had gone into labour after falling ill and having an emergency C-section a week before the video was taken, according to the reports.

She told KSNT she had no idea that her husband was coming home.

“He can’t surprise me ever,” she said. “Like, that was the first time that had ever panned out for him.”

The family also shared videos of Cooper’s reunion with the couple’s other two children and the family dog.