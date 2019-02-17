Collision kills male driver, seriously injures 2 passengers

Vancouver Police are investigating a collision that killed a man in his twenties late Saturday night.

A vehicle carrying three people was travelling south on Cambie Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday, when it collided with a second vehicle at West 57th Avenue before crashing into a utility pole.

All three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital, where the driver died. The two passengers remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The occupants in the second vehicle were not seriously hurt.

No word yet on whether speed or alcohol may have been involved. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Vancouver Police.

It’s the city’s fifth fatal collision of 2019.

