Edmonton filmmakers celebrate release of full ‘Frick, I Love Nature’ web series

Over six episodes of the comedic and educational Frick, I Love Nature, host Gordie Lucius explores deadly predators, how prey fight back and weird ways animals make babies.

“There are too many answers! There are too many animals!” Lucius said with his usual theatrical flair.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Lucius admits he’s not your typical nature explorer but he really loves it. In his own charmingly awkward way, he takes viewers on adventures to explore the weird and wonderful mysteries of nature.

READ MORE: Comedic web series about nature earns Edmonton pair $50K award

“There’s so many different types of geography in Alberta itself,” he said.

“We went to the Badlands, we got to close to Writing-on-Stone provincial park. It was the craziest amount of hoodoos I’ve ever seen, way crazier than Drumheller. We went up into the Rockies. We climbed a small mountain. They pulled me in a cart up a mountain, that was kind of fun.”

After winning TELUS StoryHive funding, Lucius and co-creator Stephen Robinson made five new episodes for their web series. It’s now been viewed tens of thousands of times.

READ MORE: Edmonton brothers film extraordinary adventures in ‘How to Learn Anything’ series

Episodes include Amazing Animals in the Rocky Mountains and How Life Survives in the Intertidal Zone.

“We got to go to Victoria, Vancouver Island,” Lucius said. “There was an episode where I was buried in the sand for a while… but it was a rocky beach so I was just covered in rocks.

“During the interview you could just see the discomfort on my face — just trying to be charming and fun but I’m buried by rocks and the tide is coming in.”

That particular episode explored how different species survive the drastic environmental differences living in the intertidal zone.

Watch below: Two local creators have just received a big funding boost to continue their hilarious web-based nature show “frick, I Love Nature.” Emily Mertz has the details. (Filed April 20, 2018)

The show never ceases to amaze the team with new discoveries and fascinating facts about nature, including the fast-growing prickly pear cactus.

“In Australia, they had this huge problem with them in the 1800s because they used them as a natural fence for their farms. Australians were like: ‘This is a great idea!’ and it took over so many farms and so much land that the size of Manhattan in Australia was covered in these cactus and it kept growing and growing,” Lucius said.

“They found this moth all the way from South America, called, specifically, its scientific name is Cactoblastis cactorum, which is the cactus blaster. They brought it over and it just wiped out all these cactus.

“It’s this crazy fact that you would never figure out or find out about — this weird tiny cactus that actually grows in Alberta.”

To celebrate the full season being released, the team will host a screening of Frick, I Love Nature on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6:45 p.m. at the Princess Theatre.

There will also be a question-and-answer session and a lot of bloopers, Lucius said.