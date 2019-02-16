Viral video shows mayhem of massive car pileup in Missouri that left 1 dead

One person has died and multiple people were injured in a massive car pileup near Kansas City during a winter storm, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

The pileup that included at least 15 cars happened around noon Friday on highway i-70 near Oak Grove, Missouri, east of Kansas City.

It was captured on a video that has now gone viral.

Shot by truck driver Jamon Weaver, the video shows the carnage as car after car collided into the pileup. During the video, Weaver urged his girlfriend, Tanika, to stay in the truck.

“There’s nothing we can do,” Weaver can be heard exclaiming.

Unbelievable footage from the pileup on I-70 today. My jaw dropped to the floor first time I saw this video. pic.twitter.com/kKeauYDlfG — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) February 15, 2019

“I felt like I was in Final Destination,” Weaver told KSNT afterward, referring to the series of films in which each character is killed in outlandish scenarios, meeting their “final destination.”

Kansas City was in the midst of whiteout conditions when the crash happened. MSHP said people were still making the choice to drive too fast for the freezing conditions.

The highway was shut down for hours after the crash and reopened around 8 p.m., according to the highway patrol.

MSHP’s Twitter account also posted photos of the crash.

I-70 westbound at Concordia and Oak Grove are still closed; first responders working hard to get one lane open. #KCTraffic #MoWx I-70 wb at Concordia ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VYJMHojPzx — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 15, 2019

I-49 northbound, north of Peculiar is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. #MoWx #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/kPi3IqCH8v — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 15, 2019

Many were stranded following the 47 car pileup near Oak Grove. Sergeant Charles Hoff utilized our ATV to check on motorists needs throughout the afternoon and evening. Please stay home all weekend if you don’t have to go out! #KCTraffic #MoWx pic.twitter.com/DyQXUL1mU2 — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 16, 2019

