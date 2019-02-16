Southern Alberta missionary group rescued by helicopter in Haiti

After days of anxious waiting, a Calgary family is now relieved to know some of their family members are returning home.

Marc and Lisa Honorat, along with their 12-year-old daughter Miesha, were doing missionary work in Haiti for the organization they created, Haiti Arise.

READ MORE: Peterborough couple rationing supplies at Hope Grows Haiti charity amid civil unrest

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Due to escalating civil unrest in that country, the 24-member team was told it needed to get out; there was an emergency evacuation. The group paid close to $7,000 to hire helicopters to fly them out of the region.

“This is Haiti, things are at unrest continually. How they explode and when, we don’t know, so we take every precaution we can,” Haiti Arise spokesperson James Roberts said.

“When you’re working in the third world, there’s always that risk and our job is to mitigate it as much as possible.”

The group has built schools and medical clinics for the Haitians over the years and are relieved but somewhat reluctant to temporarily leave the work behind.

READ MORE: Violent protests in Haiti leave nurses and physician from Maritimes stranded

“They were happy to be down there but things got tense and started to fall apart,” Roberts said. “It’s really good we can safely get them where they need to be.”

For the Honorats’ children, they are ecstatic their mother and sister will be coming home, hopefully, on Sunday.

“I was about to cry,” nine-year-old Ariana said.

“I was worried and scared,” 10-year-old Jasmine added.

READ MORE: Canadian travel alert for Haiti raised as violent protests rage on

The youngest, six-year-old Austin, can hardly wait for their return.

“I’m so excited to see Mommy! Happy, happy, happy, happy!” Austin said.

Their father, Marc, is staying behind to continue to help support the Haitian people.

“I’m a little sad but I know he’s helping people. I think it’s amazing and brings miracle for people,” Jasmine said.

On Thursday, Global Affairs Canada issued an advisory warning against all travel to the country.

WATCH BELOW (Feb 15): A group of missionaries from southern Alberta are stranded in Haiti amid violent protests in the streets. Adam MacVicar reports.