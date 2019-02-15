Health Canada seizes illegal eyewash from Richmond beauty bar

Health Canada is warning the public about potentially dangerous eyewash seized from a health and beauty store in Richmond.

The agency says “Kobayashi Aibon/Eyebon Eyewash” contains aminocapaproic acid, a prescription drug, and is not authorized for sale without a prescription.

The product is marketed as an eyewash for contact lens users and to prevent eye disease. Health Canada says the prescription drug it contains can be absorbed into the bloodstream and cause vision changes, headaches, dizziness, nausea, muscle weakness or skin rash.

Health Canada seized two versions of the product, “cool” and “mild” from Tokyo Beauty and Health Care at 120 – 8191 Westminster Highway in Richmond.

“Prescription drugs should be taken only under the advice and supervision of a healthcare professional because they are used in relation to specific diseases, and may cause serious side effects,” reads the bulletin.

“The unauthorized health product was packaged and labelled in Japanese (“Eyebon” may also be translated as “Aibon”). As a result, information about ingredients, usage, dosage and side effects may not be understood by all consumers.”

The agency says that anyone who bought the eyewash should stop using it, and speak with their doctor if they have health concerns.

It’s not the first time Health Canada has warned about the product. It issued a previous bulletin after the eyewash was seized from a store in Burnaby in 2017.

The agency says selling unauthorized products is illegal in Canada, and that it is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to prevent new imports.