SaskPower announces 1st round of partner producers in renewable program

SaskPower announced the first round of renewable and carbon-neutral power producers through its new Power Generation Partner Program (PGPP).

This program involves small projects producing electricity, and selling that power back for the provincial grid.

“Taking steps to promote renewable and carbon-neutral projects is another clear sign that Saskatchewan takes the challenges of climate change seriously,” Minister Responsible for SaskPower Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

“The PGPP aligns with Saskatchewan’s climate change plan, Prairie Resilience, by incentivizing customers to reduce carbon emissions and adding significant amounts of clean power to the grid.”

This first round of PGPP includes 38 projects, producing a combined 10 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 25 MW of carbon neutral, non-renewable generation like harnessing flare gas from the oil sector.

There are 23 solar projects. Successful applicants in this round include two projects from the Ocean Man First Nation, two from Crescent Point Energy, the Meadow Lake Tribal Council and Sierra Colony Farms – a Hutterite colony outside Shaunavon, Sask.

The 15 carbon neutral projects mostly come from the oil and gas sector. Successful proponents include Baytex Energy, Whitecap Resources and TERIC Power.

“SaskPower has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent over 2005 levels by 2030, and the PGPP is one element that will help us reach that target,” SaskPower president and CEO Mike Marsh said in a press release.

“The strong interest this program received from a wide variety of applicants is encouraging and I thank all applicants for their efforts. We look forward to adding additional projects in the future.”

PGPP was announced last November. The goal is to use the program to generate 70 to 105 MW of power over the next two years, with the option to add a third year.

Duncan said they plan on opening another round of project applications in the fall.