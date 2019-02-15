Guelph schedules second residential plow-out this week
The City of Guelph has initiated a second residential plow-out following Tuesday’s winter storm.
Residents are asked to move all parked cars off city streets by 6 p.m. Friday so plows can pass through.
Crews continue to tackle residential roads, bike lanes, sidewalks and trails.
The city called a residential plow-out on Wednesday as well, but continue to address several complaints from residents through their Twitter page.
Guelph thanked residents for their understanding and patience as they clear away all the snow.
Officials are asking residents to wait 24 hours before submitting road service requests and 72 hours for sidewalks.
Residents are also asked to keep fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow.
