Guelph schedules second residential plow-out this week

The City of Guelph has initiated a second residential plow-out following Tuesday’s winter storm.

Residents are asked to move all parked cars off city streets by 6 p.m. Friday so plows can pass through.

Crews continue to tackle residential roads, bike lanes, sidewalks and trails.

The city called a residential plow-out on Wednesday as well, but continue to address several complaints from residents through their Twitter page.

Guelph thanked residents for their understanding and patience as they clear away all the snow.

You're right. Freezing rain last week made a mess for sure. Plows can't scrape it off, and it was too cold for salt to work. With warmer temperatures, & a little more time we'll get it done. Likely in time for the next storm ;) Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/Xl39R2pQDQ — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) February 14, 2019

@cityofguelph @DanGibsonCllr @CamGuthrie Not acceptable. Great to have @DowntownGuelph streets clear but if customers don't have ice axes & climbing boots, they can't get to our shops. We need downtown windrows cleared ASAP! pic.twitter.com/h4jgBmUg5o — TOMME Cheese Shop (@tommecheeseshop) February 14, 2019

Officials are asking residents to wait 24 hours before submitting road service requests and 72 hours for sidewalks.

Residents are also asked to keep fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow.

Roads update! A plow out is scheduled for tonight starting at 6 p.m. That means we need parked cars off the roads! Hold road service requests for 24 hours and 72 hours for sidewalks. Help us get this slush off the streets: https://t.co/DLfFe6XpqD pic.twitter.com/wL70GoPax5 — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) February 15, 2019

