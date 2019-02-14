Guelph tallying up cost of cleaning up 3 winter storms in 3 weeks

Snow plow operators in Guelph will be getting a much-deserved long weekend after cleaning up after three major winter storms in three weeks.

A snow storm at the end of January was followed by a blast of freezing last week, and crews still continue to work following Monday and Tuesday’s winter storm.

READ MORE: Guelph teacher sings ‘Snow Day Sadness’ to empty school

A typical cleanup after a major storm, including a residential plow-out, costs about $50,000, according to the city.

General manager of public works, Doug Godfrey, said the cost of the operation on Jan. 28 came in at around $50,000, but they’re still calculating the costs of the two most recent storms.

“Feb. 6 looks a little bit below average and Feb. 12 looks above average,” Godfrey said, noting the city is still within their winter maintenance budget.

“We’re on track right now, so there are no budgetary concerns,” he said.

BELOW: Guelph school teacher sings Snow Day Sadness to empty school

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

There is $3.7 million set aside for winter road maintenance per year and that includes allocating enough funding for at least five major storms.

Godfrey said in 2018 they were under budget despite dealing with one extra major storm.

That budget also includes other maintenance work, like filling pot holes or sweeping streets, weather permitting.

READ MORE: City of Guelph schedules overnight residential plow-out

“Depending on how the couple of months are and how November and December are later this year, that will kind of give us a picture of where we are,” Godfrey said. “Right now, we’re trending normal.”

He said the cleanup from Monday’s storm is ongoing as plows work on the residential streets, sidewalks and trails.

BELOW: Day in the life of a Toronto snow plow operator