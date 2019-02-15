Large pro-pipeline convoy to roll through Winnipeg Friday

A large group of pro-pipeline protesters are expected to make their way through Winnipeg Friday afternoon.

The ‘United We Roll Convoy for Canada’ left Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday on their way to Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Manitoba RCMP say they were first notified of a convoy potentially passing through Winnipeg early last week.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre says they expected the convoy to be mostly made up of semi trailers, with some campers and personal vehicles also included, with approximate total of 300 vehicles.

Members of the convoy have said they plan to be passing through Winnipeg just after 3 p.m., although they have not said what route the drivers will take on their way through.

They are scheduled to arrive in Ottawa on Tuesday.

