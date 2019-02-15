Brett Lauther, Naaman Roosevelt staying with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Two familiar faces are staying with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The CFL club announced Friday it signed kicker Brett Lauther, 28, to a one-year contract extension, and re-signed 31-year-old receiver Naaman Roosevelt.

Lauther, a Nova Scotia native, played his first season with the Riders in 2018 after signing with the team last March.

He connected on 54 of 60 field-goal attempts and 33 of 36 converts for 195 points in his first year with Saskatchewan. His 90-per-cent field goal success rate is the second-best in franchise history.

This included a 56-yard field goal with 1:14 left in regulation to provide the winning points in Saskatchewan’s 30-29 victory over the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sept. 22, 2018.

Roosevelt signed a one-year contract to remain with the Riders for a fifth season.

In his first four seasons with the Riders, he has 224 catches for 3,188 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Buffalo, N.Y., native was a West Division all-star in 2017 and nominated as the Riders’ most outstanding player in 2016.

The financial terms of both contracts were not disclosed by the club.

Saskatchewan’s 2019 pre-season schedule kicks off May 31 in Alberta against the Calgary Stampeders.