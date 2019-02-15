Sports
February 15, 2019 1:15 pm

Brett Lauther, Naaman Roosevelt staying with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

CFL kicker Brett Lauther (pictured) and Naaman Roosevelt have decided to sign to stay with the Saskatchewan Roughriders through the 2019 season.

Two familiar faces are staying with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The CFL club announced Friday it signed kicker Brett Lauther, 28, to a one-year contract extension, and re-signed 31-year-old receiver Naaman Roosevelt.

Lauther, a Nova Scotia native, played his first season with the Riders in 2018 after signing with the team last March.

He connected on 54 of 60 field-goal attempts and 33 of 36 converts for 195 points in his first year with Saskatchewan. His 90-per-cent field goal success rate is the second-best in franchise history.

This included a 56-yard field goal with 1:14 left in regulation to provide the winning points in Saskatchewan’s 30-29 victory over the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sept. 22, 2018.

Roosevelt signed a one-year contract to remain with the Riders for a fifth season.

In his first four seasons with the Riders, he has 224 catches for 3,188 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Buffalo, N.Y., native was a West Division all-star in 2017 and nominated as the Riders’ most outstanding player in 2016.

The financial terms of both contracts were not disclosed by the club.

Saskatchewan’s 2019 pre-season schedule kicks off May 31 in Alberta against the Calgary Stampeders.

