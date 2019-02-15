WHL Roundup: Thursday, February 14, 2019

MOOSE JAW, Sask. – Vince Loschiavo scored twice and Todd Scott made 31 saves as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2 on Thursday night in Western Hockey League action.

Andrew Fyten also chipped for the Oil Kings (31-17-8) during a wild third period which saw four goals scored.

Carson Denomie and Josh Brook, on the power play, had goals for Moose Jaw (30-15-8).

Adam Evanoff kicked out 36 shots in the loss.

Edmonton was scoreless on three power plays and the Warriors were 1 for 5.

REBELS 2 SILVERTIPS 1 (SO)

EVERETT, Wash. — Jeff de Wit and Alexander Alexeyev scored in the shootout for Red Deer as it topped the Silvertips.

Brandon Hagel had the lone goal in regulation for the Rebels (29-19-5).

Robbie Holmes opened the scoring in the second for Everett (38-13-3).

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!