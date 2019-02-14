Sports
Athanasiou, Howard lead Detroit Red Wings past Ottawa Senators 3-2

By Paul Harris The Associated Press
Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including a penalty shot, and Jimmy Howard made 40 saves in his 500th game to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Frans Nielsen scored to break a 2-2 tie late in the second period.

Brady Tkachuk and Matt Duchene scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson stopped 26 shots.

READ MORE: Ottawa Senators hope road trip will provide distraction from trade talk as deadline looms

Nielsen got the winner with 3:00 left in the second period. He got his ninth goal, from the bottom of the left circle, by converting a pass from Darren Helm after a turnover by Senators defenceman Dylan DeMelo.

Duchene tied it at 2 with 6:21 left in the second. He skated around Detroit defenceman Jonathan Ericsson and beat Howard for his 26th goal.

The Red Wings led 2-1 after the first period.

Athanasiou scored his first goal with 9:16 left in the first. He cut in off left wing, skated across the crease and beat Nilsson with a backhand shot.

Tkachuk tied it with 3:36 remaining in the opening period when he put in a loose puck from in front. It was Tkachuk’s 13th goal.

Athanasiou restored Detroit’s lead when he scored on a penalty shot with 2:18 left in the first. Ottawa defenceman Christian Jaros impeded Athanasiou on a breakaway attempt. It was Athanasiou’s career-high 20th goal and third in two games.

