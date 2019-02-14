Roof repairs cancel search to lease Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building

The City of Saskatoon has cancelled a request for proposals (RFP) for the lease to operate the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building in River Landing.

City officials said Thursday it became apparent that ongoing water issues with the building’s roof will require it to close for roughly three months to accommodate repairs.

Two applications were received during the RFP, which was issued in October 2018.

The city said awarding the lease would have been “unfair” due to the lengthy closure.

The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market Cooperative has agreed to stay on until Dec. 31, 2019, after the city offered to extend the lease of the current tenant.

Future operations of the building will be explored in the coming months.

A new RFP process will now be required for the work to design solutions and then repair the building’s roof.

The city said the closure of the building and subsequent repairs would take place in early 2020.