Future location of Saskatoon Farmers’ Market up in the air

The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market (SFM) is exploring its options for a future location.

A city committee is asking council to green-light a plan to seek a tenant to develop and manage a six-day-a-week public and farmers’ market in the River Landing building.

SFM said it has been operating indoor and outdoor farmers’ markets three days a week, with indoor markets operating year-round.

The current lease and operating agreement for the building expires on May 31, 2019.

The city said while SFM’s business plan anticipates providing an eventual increased number of days each week, full animation of the site as originally envisioned would not be achieved.

SFM said it will engage in discussions with council to explore the possibility of remaining in its current location, but will also actively seek opportunities for alternate locations.

Anyone with feedback or suggestions for SFM can email skfarm@sasktel.net.

According to SFM, it directly or indirectly employs over 100 people, and millions of dollars in local economic activity are generated annually.

If the committee’s recommendation is approved at city council, administration is expected to issue a request for proposal this fall.