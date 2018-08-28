Peterborough Regional Farmer’s Market moving indoors for the winter

The Regional Farmer’s Market, which has been operating all summer at the plaza in front of Citi Centre will continue to operate through the winter inside Peterborough Square. In a release, market manager Peter Hughes says the vendors will move into the space formerly occupied by the public library on the lower level of the mall. Hughes adds all the vendors are verified, selling only what they have grown, raised or produced and says the successful children’s area will move into the new space along with the craft and food vendors. In one sense, the market is returning to it’s roots as the area beside Market Hall was for many years a farmer’s market. The Peterborough Regional Farmers Market will continue at its summer home at Citi Centre until the end of October and then move to Peterborough Square for its winter location.

