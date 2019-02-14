SNC-Lavalin, Kiewit among teams bidding to replace Pattullo Bridge

Construction on a replacement for the Pattullo Bridge was one step closer to reality Thursday, with the announcement of three teams who will bid for the job.

The province says it has pre-qualified three groups to compete to design and build the new bridge, which will replace the eight-decade-old span connecting Surrey and New Westminster.

READ MORE: Provincial government to fund brand new Pattullo Bridge

The first team, dubbed Fraser Community Connectors, is led by Kiewit Canada Development Corp. Kiewit will act as the design-build contractor, while long-span bridge design will be handled by T.Y. Lin International.

Kiewit played a major role in the construction of the Port Mann Bridge.

WATCH: (Aired: Dec. 17, 2018) Political reactions to Massey Tunnel report, new Pattullo Bridge

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

The second team is a joint venture by half a dozen firms, including Flatiron Constructors Canada, Dragados Canada and Carlson Construction Group.

Long-span bridge design is being handled by COWI North America.

READ MORE: Pattullo Bridge to be closed for July weekend for repairs

The third group, Fraser Crossing Partners, is being led by SNC-Lavalin and Acciona Infrastructure Canada.

The two firms will act as design-build contractor, and will handle the long-span design with support from four other firms.

WATCH: (Aired: July 16, 2018) B.C. premier announces new Crown corporation for provincial infrastructure projects

The four-lane bridge project is currently budgeted at $1.377 billion, and once complete, will be fully-owned by the province and will not be tolled.

READ MORE: B.C. government to prioritize First Nations, women, unions in public construction projects

The Transportation Investment Corporation (TI Corp.), the Crown corporation that previously managed the Port Mann Bridge while tolls were in effect, will provide project oversight.

The NDP’s controversial community benefits agreement (CBA) will be in place for the build. The policy prioritizes the use of local, First Nations, women and apprentice workers on the job, while requiring all contractors to use union labour.

The province says it hopes to have the new bridge open by 2023.