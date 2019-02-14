Ottawa Community Housing unveils new 42 unit seniors’ residence in Carlington

Ottawa Community Housing, in partnership with the Carlington Community Health Centre, officially opened a new 42-unit seniors’ residence on Thursday which will include a primary care clinic on the first floor.

According to OCH, the project was funded thanks to an $18 million investment from OCH, CCHC as well as all three levels of government.

“Bringing together healthcare and housing is something important because this is a non-traditional way of creating innovative partnerships,” said Stéphane Giguère, CEO of OCH.

Representatives of all three levels of government were on hand for the announcement, including MP Anita Vandenbeld who spoke to the achievement of the cooperative project.

“Today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is a part of a larger initiative across Ottawa that has seen $50 million in 16 different affordable housing initiaves,” said Vandenbeld.

“These units we are celebrating today will make a huge difference in so many lives.

According to OCH, the building will use 85 per cent less energy to heat and cool than a similar build. It’s projected that it will cost less than $100 per year to heat and cool.

This, according to OCH, was achieved due to the building being so highly insulated.

Residents of the new building will begin the move-in process on Friday and the operating costs of the building will be provided by OCH and CCHC.