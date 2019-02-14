Saskatchewan Roughriders sign DL A.C. Leonard to one-year deal

International defensive lineman A.C. Leonard is returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Riders signed the six-foot-two, 250-pound player to a one-year deal on Thursday.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Zach Collaros says he’s ‘healthy’ and ‘ready to produce’

Leonard spent the 2016 and 2017 with the Riders before signing with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018.

The 27-year-old Tennessee State product started 17 regular-season games last season and collected career-highs with 50 defensive tackles and six quarterback sacks.

READ MORE: Quarterback Zach Collaros re-signs with Saskatchewan Roughriders

He was named an East Division all-star.

Leonard began his CFL career in 2016 with the B.C. Lions, where he spent time as a receiver.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!