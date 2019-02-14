Daughter hid mother’s decomposing body under 40 blankets with 60 air fresheners in room

Police have charged a woman after her mother’s body was found on a chair, hidden under 40 blankets in a room with 60 air fresheners, inside a Virginia home.

Police made the gruesome discovery after a family member contacted authorities, telling them they couldn’t get in contact with an elderly woman who lived in the home.

According to News Channel 11, the concerned relative broke into the Bristol home through a window, where they discovered what appeared to be a body inside.

“The body was in a chair, her legs were propped up and the whole thing was covered in blankets and there were air fresheners on top of the blankets, around the chair and in between the layers of the blankets,” detective Steve Crawford told the news station. “That’s how we found her, just any way to try to mask the odour.”

Crawford said more than 40 blankets and at least 60 air fresheners were used to hide the body, a scene reminiscent of horror film Se7en, where a man’s rotting body is masked by a multitude of air fresheners.

Authorities believe the body was that of the suspect’s mother, who also lived at the address. It’s unclear how long the badly decomposing body was in the home, but authorities transferred the remains to Roanoke for positive identification from a medical examiner.

Jo-Whitney Outland has been charged with concealment of a body.