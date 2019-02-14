Tiger-Cats bring Rico Murray back to Hamilton

Rico Murray is back with the Tiger-Cats.

Hamilton signed the international defensive back after starting 18 games with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018. Murray, 31, registered 55 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble en route to being named an East Division All-Star for the third time in his career (2014, 2017, 2018). The five-foot-11, 203-pound native of Cincinnati, Ohio, also suited up in two playoff games for the Redblacks in 2018, including the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton.

Murray has appeared in 86 career CFL games (84 starts) over six seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2013-16), Toronto Argonauts (2017) and Redblacks (2018), accumulating 290 defensive tackles, 15 special teams tackles, four quarterback sacks, 15 interceptions, six forced fumbles and two touchdowns (one interception return, one fumble return).

The Kent State University product has also played in 11 playoff games including four Grey Cup appearances (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018) – winning one with the Argos in 2017.

Prior to joining the CFL ranks, Murray played nine National Football League games with the Cincinnati Bengals over three seasons (2009-11), posting 19 combined tackles and two passes defended.