Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign veteran defensive back, Richard Leonard

Richard Leonard is back with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 27-year-old international defensive back has appeared in 31 career games in the last two seasons with the Tiger-Cats.

READ MORE: Tiger-Cats re-sign McMaster alum Mike Daly

He compiled 123 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, eight interceptions, 23 pass knock-downs, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in those games.

Despite playing in only 13 games in 2018, Leonard was tied for second in the CFL with 10 in pass knock-downs.

WATCH: Johnny Manziel heads into his first full CFL season

In 2017, he was named an East Division All-Star and the Tiger-Cats’ Most Outstanding Rookie.

The 5’8″, 173-pound native of Miami, Fla. signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans of the NFL and attended training camp with the team in 2016.