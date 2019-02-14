Man dead after shooting at north Etobicoke townhouse complex: police

A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot at a townhouse complex in north Etobicoke on Wednesday night, police say.

The victim was found with no vital signs in the building’s courtyard on Bergamot Avenue, near Islington Avenue and Highway 401 at about 11 p.m.

He was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics but died a short time later, a Toronto Police spokesperson told Global News.

There is no description available of the suspect, but police said they are searching for a green car that may have fled.

This is Toronto’s eighth homicide of 2019, and the second fatal shooting in two days.

Male shot in a townhouse complex on Bergamot Av near Islington Av & Hwy 401. Victim transported to a trauma centre with no vital signs. Large crime scene taped off. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/kEmzP1dBto — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) February 14, 2019

