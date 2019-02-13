Scheer continues campaign-style tour, hopes to gain ground in Atlantic Canada

The leader of Canada’s Official Opposition continued his campaign-style tour of Atlantic Canada on Wednesday.

Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer and Nova Scotia PC Leader Tim Houston met behind closed doors to discuss a variety of matters, including the federal carbon tax, health care and the economy.

Houston says both he and Scheer have noticed similarities between the Liberal governments at the provincial and federal levels.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

“It’s just a different bunch of Liberals,” Houston said, “so we’re united in the need to have good government in all levels across this country.”

“We both support each other’s efforts to replace scandal-prone Liberal governments,” Scheer said.

READ MORE: Federal Conservative leader looking to break Liberal hold on New Brunswick

The Liberals took all 32 seats in Atlantic Canada in the 2015 federal election, but Scheer sees an opportunity to change that this fall. He was also in Fredericton this week, where he held a town hall and met with New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and his cabinet.

“There’s a real sense in Atlantic Canada that the people have gone 0-32 since then, so what I’m hearing is there are great calibre of candidates in every province that are willing to come forward to put their name on the ballot to give a real voice to Atlantic Canadians in government,” he said.

WATCH: Scheer says ‘all options are on the table’ as Conservatives seek answers in SNC-Lavalin controversy

Scheer’s visit to Nova Scotia includes a town hall in Windsor — part of the riding from which long-time Liberal MP Scott Brison recently resigned.

Brison’s seat will not be the only one without an incumbent in the upcoming election. Long-time Cape Breton MP Mark Eyking has announced this week he will not be re-offering.

“What we’re seeing publicly in these days is that Justin Trudeau’s scandals have thrown his government into chaos,” Scheer said.

“It’s quite clear there’s something very serious that has happened here, and obviously that is having an impact on his own caucus.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick Liberal MP calls out Andrew Scheer over foreign oil comments

Scheer says he is seeing optimism among Conservative supporters in the region and that it will be up to voters to decide what kind of government they want this fall.

— With files from Alicia Draus.