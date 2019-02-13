Canada
February 13, 2019 2:51 pm

Alberta’s baby boom is over: Fertility rates down 4%

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Is Alberta's 2015 baby boom now over?

File/Getty
The most-recent fertility rate data shows Albertans are having fewer babies.

In 2017, less than 54,000 babies were born in the province — a four per cent decline from the previous year.

According to ATB’s The Owl publication, the number of babies born in Alberta peaked in 2015. That year, the province welcomed nearly 57,000 babies.

Global News
The Owl points to “slower economic growth, job uncertainty and suppressed wages over the last couple of years” to possible reasons the fertility rate is down.

“Despite the economic backdrop, Alberta’s relatively young population still gives the province a higher fertility rate than others,” the report said.

“This is good news for Alberta’s retailers and housing.”

Prior to 2015, the number of babies born grew consistently year-over-year starting in 2005.

Number of live births in Alberta, The OWL, ATB, Source: Stats Canada

The OWL, ATB

WATCH BELOW (Nov. 22. 2017): Edmonton’s city’s chief economist says the capital region is in the midst of a minor baby boom. John Rose says all levels of government need to be prepared or it could have a big impact on the workforce. Kent Morrison reports.

— More to come… 

