Alberta’s baby boom is over: Fertility rates down 4%

The most-recent fertility rate data shows Albertans are having fewer babies.

In 2017, less than 54,000 babies were born in the province — a four per cent decline from the previous year.

According to ATB’s The Owl publication, the number of babies born in Alberta peaked in 2015. That year, the province welcomed nearly 57,000 babies.

The Owl points to “slower economic growth, job uncertainty and suppressed wages over the last couple of years” to possible reasons the fertility rate is down.

“Despite the economic backdrop, Alberta’s relatively young population still gives the province a higher fertility rate than others,” the report said.

“This is good news for Alberta’s retailers and housing.”

Prior to 2015, the number of babies born grew consistently year-over-year starting in 2005.

