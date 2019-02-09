Case of alleged voting irregularities in Saint John Harbour makes weekend appearance

Court hearings rarely happen on Saturdays, but a Saint John judge made it clear that this was an exceptional case.

It was all for alleged voting irregularities in the riding of Saint John Harbour, heavily contested by the PC candidate Barry Ogden, who lost to Liberal Gerry Lowe by a mere 10 votes.

An official recount following the September election determined Lowe was indeed the winner, but evidence suggesting Elections New Brunswick was responsible for dozens of errors during the election process has been brought forward by lawyers representing the Conservative party.

A review conducted by returning officer Patti Nason highlighted that at least one person voted twice prior to the election and on election day.

It has also been determined some voters resided in a different electoral district but were struck off as votes in Saint John Harbour.

Conservative candidate Barry Ogden, who brought forward the case, isn’t willing to comment on the proceedings but listened silently in the courtroom.

Other mistakes showed that documentation was not properly completed and certain elector numbers not struck off.

