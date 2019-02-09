Woman in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Lachine

A 29-year-old woman is in hospital in critical but stable condition after a single-vehicle crash in Lachine, Que., on Saturday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said a 911 call reporting the crash was made at around 7 a.m.

Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle was heading north on 32nd Avenue when it collided with a concrete barrier at the intersection of the access ramps to Highway 20 West and Highway 13 North.

“The road just ends. You have no choice but to turn left to access the highways,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The driver was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Lévesque said her status was listed as critical but stable on Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Collision experts were at the scene earlier in the day to gather evidence.

Streets that were closed off to traffic have since been reopened.

