Downed line leaves 6,000 customers in Southdale without power, could be 6 hours before fix
A A
Manitoba Hydro says a downed power line left 6,000 customers without electricity late Saturday morning.
Crews are on the scene but Manitoba Hydro says snow is affecting their response rate and it could be six hours before it’s fixed.
A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro told 680 CJOB they don’t know how the line was downed. The power went off at about 11 a.m.
While the extreme cold warning for Winnipeg had ended, the high for Winnipeg was -21 C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.