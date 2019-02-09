Downed line leaves 6,000 customers in Southdale without power, could be 6 hours before fix

Manitoba Hydro says a downed power line left 6,000 customers without electricity late Saturday morning.

Crews are on the scene but Manitoba Hydro says snow is affecting their response rate and it could be six hours before it’s fixed.

Southdale update: major snow removal required to reach affected line and restore power. Customers in Southdale area should prepare for extended outage of approx. 6 hours. All other customers in neighbouring area may be restored within approx 3-4 hours. pic.twitter.com/OSjCo6wB9T — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) February 9, 2019

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro told 680 CJOB they don’t know how the line was downed. The power went off at about 11 a.m.

Over 6000 people without power in Winnipeg….not good on such a cold winter day. — Karen Tusa (@Floridagirl2010) February 9, 2019

While the extreme cold warning for Winnipeg had ended, the high for Winnipeg was -21 C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

