Section of Hwy. 3 in B.C. reopened after avalanche risk, snow removal

A section of Highway 3 in B.C. that was closed in both directions earlier Saturday because of high avalanche hazard, then avalanche snow removal, has been reopened.

According to DriveBC, the highway was closed between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate — approximately halfway between Salmo and Creston.

The closure was originally because of avalanche hazard, with avalanche deposit removal for 15.7 kilometres taking place later in the morning.

The highway was reopened shortly after 8 a.m. PT.

An alternative route was available for motorists during the closure: Highway 3A, from Nelson to Creston via the Kootenay Lake Ferry.

For the latest on road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

