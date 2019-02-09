Traffic
February 9, 2019 11:48 am
Updated: February 9, 2019 11:49 am

Section of Hwy. 3 in B.C. reopened after avalanche risk, snow removal

By Online Journalist  Global News

A section of Highway 3 in B.C. that was closed earlier in the day because of avalanche hazard, then snow deposit removal, has been reopened.

Google Maps
A A

A section of Highway 3 in B.C. that was closed in both directions earlier Saturday because of high avalanche hazard, then avalanche snow removal, has been reopened.

According to DriveBC, the highway was closed between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate — approximately halfway between Salmo and Creston.

The closure was originally because of avalanche hazard, with avalanche deposit removal for 15.7 kilometres taking place later in the morning.

READ MORE: New detour route around Highway 97 rockslide in Okanagan

The highway was reopened shortly after 8 a.m. PT.

An alternative route was available for motorists during the closure: Highway 3A, from Nelson to Creston via the Kootenay Lake Ferry.

For the latest on road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Global News
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
avalanche deposit removal
Avalanche Risk
avalanche snow
B.C. highway closures
drivebc
Highway 3
Highway 3 avalanch
Highway 3 avalanche removal
Highway 3 traffic
Highway 3A
highway closure
Kootenay Lake Ferry

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.