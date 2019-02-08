Health
February 8, 2019 4:13 pm
Updated: February 8, 2019 4:15 pm

13 people alerted after lack of sterilization at Saskatoon City Hospital

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The health authority says three surgical patients at Saskatoon City Hospital were exposed to instruments that did not go through steam sterilization.

However, the three people are not specifically known, so the authority has notified 13 individuals who may have been exposed within this time period.

The surgeries took place at Saskatoon City Hospital on Feb. 1 and Feb. 4.

According to health officials, they learned Feb. 4 the instruments were sterilized through the washer-disinfector cycle, which destroys blood-borne pathogens, however, they did not go through steam sterilization.

Officials said that although the risk for post-surgical infection has increased for the three patients involved, the risk of infection is still low.

Officials added they are deeply sorry for any concern or stress this incident may have caused patients and their families.

An internal review will look into the incident, with a goal of preventing it and similar ones from occurring in the future.

