Upcoming temporary road closure in Kelowna: northbound lane of Lakeshore Road   

The City of Kelowna says part of Lakeshore Road, near Boyce-Gyro Beach Park, will be closed next week.

The closure will affect the northbound lane between Richter Street and Barrera Road, Feb. 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Southbound traffic will not be impacted.

The city says the closure is necessary because work crews will be removing a tower crane that has been operating in the area. The tower crane has been operating on a commercial real estate project since May 2018.

The city also said that residents and businesses within the work zone will be able to access their properties. Other northbound motorists will be directed to a detour up Barrera Road and north on Carsorso Road.